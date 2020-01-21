The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinians hail Putin's 'historic' visit to Bethlehem

PLO groups slam world leaders attending Holocaust ceremony in Jerusalem.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JANUARY 21, 2020 19:16
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an interview with Al Arabiya, Sky News Arabia and RT Arabic ahead of his visit to Saudi Arabia, in Sochi, Russia, in this undated picture released on October 13, 2019 (photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an interview with Al Arabiya, Sky News Arabia and RT Arabic ahead of his visit to Saudi Arabia, in Sochi, Russia, in this undated picture released on October 13, 2019
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bethlehem on Thursday, PA officials confirmed, praising the visit as “historic” and a “sign of support for the Palestinian people.”
Putin is among dozens of world leaders scheduled to visit Jerusalem this week to participate in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem.
Two PLO groups, meanwhile, criticized the world leaders who are participating in the ceremony, which marks the 75th anniversary of the Red Army’s liberation of Auschwitz.
Britain’s Prince Charles and French President Emmanuel Macron are also expected to meet with Abbas later this week, the officials said.
On the eve of the meetings, the PA security forces beefed up their presence in Bethlehem and banned the parking of vehicles on the streets where the motorcades of Putin, Prince Charles and Macron are scheduled to pass.
PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said that Abbas and Putin will discuss the situation in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, elections for the Palestinian presidency and parliament, and the crises in Syria and Lebanon.
“President Abbas is a friend of Putin,” Shtayyeh told the Russian news agency Sputnik. “Politically, we agree on the need to end the occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state in the 1967 borders, with east Jerusalem as its capital. They will talk about this issue and the developments in the Middle East after the Israeli elections in March.”
Shtayyeh pointed out that the discussions will also focus on the situation in Lebanon and Syria, and said that this is an important issue for the Palestinians because of the hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees living in the two countries.
Abbas’s ruling Fatah faction praised Putin’s upcoming “historic” visit to Bethlehem as “another achievement for the Palestinian Authority and President Abbas, who enjoys huge respect of most international parties.”
The PA ambassador to Russia, Abdel Hafiz Nofal, said that Putin’s visit to Bethlehem is a “message of support for the Palestinian leadership.” Russia is “playing a political and central role in the region, particularly in light of the US administration’s unilateral measures against the Palestinians,” he remarked.
The ambassador said that Abbas will inform Putin that the US can no longer play a role in the Middle East peace process.
The PLO’s Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) said that the participation of dozens of world leaders in the Holocaust remembrance ceremony in Jerusalem “affirms the hypocrisy” of the world leaders.
The PFLP, in a statement published on Tuesday, accused Israel of “exploiting the Holocaust and its victims to cover up its crimes.”
“Why are the Arabs and Palestinians paying the price of the crime perpetrated by racist European powers?” the statement said.
Another PLO group, Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), said in a separate statement that Israel has “turned the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the Gaza Strip, into more than Auschwitz,” reference to the concentration camp operated by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland during World War II and the Holocaust.


Tags Israel Russia Vladimir Putin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ethiopian Jewish brethren By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Is Israel snubbing Poland to placate Putin? By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Neville Teller Who wants a regime change in Iran, and how far will they go for it? By NEVILLE TELLER
Nimrod Goren MKs can help Israel’s foreign policy By NIMROD GOREN, NEHORAY OFRI
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian militias in Syria: report
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
4 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
5 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by