Palestinians welcome Canada’s UN support for self-determination

The committee voted 164 to 5, with nine abstentions, on an annual resolution affirming the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

Chair of the Delegation of Canada Marc-Andre Blanchard addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., October 1, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
Chair of the Delegation of Canada Marc-Andre Blanchard addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., October 1, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
Palestinians welcomed Canada’s decision to change its voting pattern at the United Nations in their favor by switching its traditional vote of “no” to a “yes” when it comes to the question of Palestinian self-determination.
“We wish to acknowledge the shift in position by Canada to a yes vote. We appreciated this principled position by the Canadian government,” a Palestinian envoy told the Third Committee on Tuesday.
The envoy spoke after the committee voted 164 to 5, with nine abstentions, on an annual resolution affirming the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.
Those who opposed the measure were: The United States, Israel, the Marshal Islands, Micronesia and Nauru.
The resolution is part of an annual slate of some 20 pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel texts approved by the UN General Assembly in New York every December, with preliminary votes held mostly in November. So far, at least 12 resolutions have been approved.
The vote came just a day after the United States declared that Israeli West Bank settlement activity was legal.
Canada has traditionally stood with Israel at the UN, often opposing or abstaining from anti-Israel resolutions. It has also spoken out against anti-Israeli bias at the world body, particularly the annual passage of dozens of resolutions against the Jewish state.
In addressing the Third Committee, Canada highlighted the fact that it had changed its votes, but it did provide an explanation, speaking in support of Palestinian self-determination and against UN treatment of Israel.
“Canada is strongly committed to the goal of a comprehensive just and lasting peace in the Middle East, including the creation of a Palestinian state living side by side in peace and security with Israel,” its representative told the UN.
“Canada’s vote today is a reflection of this long-standing commitment. Canada voted in support of this resolution, as it addresses the core issue for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” adding that “Canada strongly supports the international consensus on a two-state solution so that both sides can have a secure and prosperous future,” the representative said.
She qualified the vote, however, saying that, “Canada would also like to strongly reiterate our stated position and concerns that there are too many resolutions related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a situation that unfairly singles out Israel for criticism,” she said.
Jeffrey Rosenthal, co-chairman of Canada’s Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs, said that his country’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland offered assurances that no other changes in voting were being contemplated.
He added that, “We are very disappointed that the Government of Canada did not stand firm in opposition to the annual Israel-bashing ritual at the UN General Assembly.”


