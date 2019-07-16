Paris demands clarifications after Tehran arrests Iranian-French scholar

A combination of file photos showing French President Emmanuel Macron and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
An Iranian-French scholar has been arrested in Iran and French authorities have demanded consular access, the Guardian reported on Monday.
Science Po anthropologist Fariba Adelkhah is considered one of the leading experts on the Islamic Republic. She was reported missing by Iranian opposition websites last June.
"The French authorities were recently informed of the arrest of Fariba Adelkhah," the French foreign ministry said in a statement quoted by the Guardian. "France calls on the Iranian authorities to shed full light on Mrs Adelkhah's situation and repeats its demands, particularly with regard to an immediate authorisation for consular access. No satisfactory response has been received until now."
As the British newspaper pointed out, this has not been the first time that dual national citizens have been detained by Tehran: among others, Iran has jailed British-Iranian project manager Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and Iranian-American citizens Siamak and Baquer Namazi accusing them of espionage.
"What's happened worries me a lot. We were informed for several days and I had the opportunity to express not only my disagreement but my desire to have clarifications from President (Hassan) Rouhani," French President Emmanuel Macron told a news conference in Belgrade.
"I'm waiting for the clarifications, but it's obvious that France protects its citizens," he added.
Adelkhah's arrest comes as France is trying to de-escalate tension between longtime foes Iran and the United States over Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal.
