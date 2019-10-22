Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Pompeo: Turkey has legitimate security concerns in Syria

Pompeo also said that US President Donald Trump's administration “inherited” a mess in Syria from the previous administration underneath Barack Obama - which allowed ISIS to take root there.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 22, 2019 17:30
1 minute read.
Pompeo: Turkey has legitimate security concerns in Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that ,"Turkey has legitimate security concerns in Syria and that the State Department takes those concerns seriously." Pompeo added that the ceasefire between Turkey and Kurdish forces will end in just a few hours time but that some progress has been made.

Speaking during the Heritage Foundation’s Annual President’s Club Meeting in Washington D.C, Pompeo also said that US President Donald Trump's administration “inherited” a mess in Syria from the previous administration underneath Barack Obama - which allowed ISIS to take root there.



He also said that Trump used "tough love" to avoid a conflict with Turkey, which is a NATO ally.

It is likely Pompeo was speaking about the letter Trump sent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in which he called on the Turkish leader to "not be a tough guy" and "don't be a fool" - reportedly, the letter was tossed in the bin after it was read.  

Pompeo also spoke about the Islamic Republic of Iran and the US sanctions policy saying that "hundreds of private companies are on board with our sanctions." He also said Iran is "the aggressor, not the aggrieved."


