Pentagon might send 10,000 U.S. troops to the Middle East
As tensions between the Islamic Republic and the U.S. mount, the Pentagon might increase US army presence in the Middle East.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
May 23, 2019 01:38
A US soldier looks out of an army helicopter near West Mosul, Iraq June 21, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Pentagon is considering a request to send 10,000 additional US troops to the Middle East, Associated Press reported on Wednesday night, citing two US officials. A similar report by Reuters claimed the number is 5,000.
The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the request had been made by US Central Command.
They added that it was not clear whether the Pentagon would approve the request.
The Pentagon regularly receives, and declines, requests from combatant commands throughout the world for additional resources.
One of the officials said the requested troops would be defensive in nature.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared on Wednesday that Iran's youth will witness the demise of Israel and American civilization.
Calling American culture "degenerate”, he went on to say America and Israel are the "enemies of humanity."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>