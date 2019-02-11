Police nab Palestinian carrying thousands of shekels meant to fund terror

Money for terror. .
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
X
Border Police officers arrested a Palestinian suspect at the Kiosk checkpoint in Abu Dis for holding funds intended to finance terrorist activities Sunday overnight, according to a statement by the Police Spokesperson.
The soldiers apprehended the vehicle and arrested the suspicious driver and another girl who was in the passenger seat.
The cash, totaling NIS 4,757 was discovered while searching the vehicle. In addition, police found a stolen chip and checks, which equaled NIS 17,025. The girl who was traveling in the vehicle held an additional NIS 44,140 in cash.
The suspect, a resident of Hebron in his 30s, was taken into custody for questioning. The girl was released on the scene.
“Border Police soldiers, together with the security forces in Judea and Samaria, will continue to operate against money smugglers, weapons and merchandise that may reach the hands of terrorist elements in order to protect public safety,” the spokesperson said.
