Poll: No majority to form a govt, Otzma in Knesset

A poll conducted by Channel 12 reported on Thursday that the Blue and White party would win 34 seats, Likud 31, Labor 9, Yisrael Beytenu 8, Yemina 7, Shas 6, and UTJ would gain 7 seats. The Arab Joint List would gain 14 seats. Otzma Yehudit, whose leader Itamar Ben Gvir was recently snubbed out of a right-wing union led by his former ally, Education Minister Rafi Peretz, would win 4 seats – passing the electoral threshold.If true, this means no bloc will be able to form a government. If elections were held today the right wing bloc would gain 57 seats and the left bloc 55 seats with Yisrael Beytenu gaining 8 seats, the poll found.