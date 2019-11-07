Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Pompeo: All nations must pressure Iran due to their nuclear 'extortion'

"Iran's expansion of proliferation-sensitive activities raises concerns that Iran is positioning itself to have the option of a rapid nuclear breakout," Pompeo said in a statement.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 7, 2019 15:16
1 minute read.
U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo listens during the news conference in Reykjavik

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo listens during the news conference in Reykjavik. (photo credit: ASGEIR ASGEIRSSON/REUTERS)

WASHINGTON - Iran's recent "nuclear escalations" raise concerns that should move all countries to increase pressure on Tehran, US Secretary of State Michael Pomeo said on Thursday, as Iran resumed uranium enrichment at one of its nuclear facilities.

"Iran's expansion of proliferation-sensitive activities raises concerns that Iran is positioning itself to have the option of a rapid nuclear breakout," Pompeo said in a statement.

"It is now time for all nations to reject this regime's nuclear extortion and take serious steps to increase pressure. Iran’s continued and numerous nuclear provocations demand such action."

Iran’s decision to enrich uranium to 5% at its underground Fordow facility nuclear facility endangers Israel, the Middle East and the world, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

“Iran expands its aggression everywhere. It seeks to envelope Israel. It seeks to threaten Israel. It seeks to destroy Israel. We fight back,” Netanyahu said. “I also want to say, given Iran’s efforts to expand its nuclear weapons program, expand its enrichment of uranium for making atomic bombs, I repeat here once again: We will never let Iran develop nuclear weapons. This is not only for our security and our future; it’s for the future of the Middle East and the world.”


Related Content

Iranians burn US flag [file]
November 7, 2019
Iranian students: It feels good to 'punch America in the mouth'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings