Pompeo: All nations must pressure Iran due to their nuclear 'extortion'

WASHINGTON - Iran's recent "nuclear escalations" raise concerns that should move all countries to increase pressure on Tehran, US Secretary of State Michael Pomeo said on Thursday, as Iran resumed uranium enrichment at one of its nuclear facilities.



"Iran's expansion of proliferation-sensitive activities raises concerns that Iran is positioning itself to have the option of a rapid nuclear breakout," Pompeo said in a statement.

"It is now time for all nations to reject this regime's nuclear extortion and take serious steps to increase pressure. Iran’s continued and numerous nuclear provocations demand such action."Iran’s decision to enrich uranium to 5% at its underground Fordow facility nuclear facility endangers Israel, the Middle East and the world, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “Iran expands its aggression everywhere. It seeks to envelope Israel. It seeks to threaten Israel. It seeks to destroy Israel. We fight back,” Netanyahu said. “I also want to say, given Iran’s efforts to expand its nuclear weapons program, expand its enrichment of uranium for making atomic bombs, I repeat here once again: We will never let Iran develop nuclear weapons. This is not only for our security and our future; it’s for the future of the Middle East and the world.”

