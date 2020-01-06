The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Prepare for potential broad war between Iran and US – INSS annual report

The Institute for National Security Studies said Israel must be ready to suddenly and fundamentally shift its strategies in each and every national security arena.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JANUARY 6, 2020 12:53
Iranians burn U.S and Israeli flags as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran January 4, 2020. (photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Iranians burn U.S and Israeli flags as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran January 4, 2020.
(photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
As tensions heat up between Iran, the US and Israel following the assassination of Qasem Soleimani last week, the absence of a stable government will harm Jerusalem’s ability to achieve its broader national security and foreign affairs goals, the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) said in its annual report on Monday.
 
This lack of stability could be highly problematic, according to the report, if Iran and the US slip into a broader war that could engulf the region.
 
The report was delivered by INSS executive director Amos Yadlin to President Reuven Rivlin on Monday. Researchers worked to add an additional, special section ahead of the presentation that covers the implications of the assassination of Soleimani, Iran’s IRGC Quds Force leader.
 
According to the report, a vast array of challenges, leading with Iran, are confronting the country “against the backdrop of a continuing political crisis in Israel that will make it difficult to developed updated strategies.
The report explained some of what the institute believes will be Israel's major challenges in the near future, including that "Iran’s increased daring and determination in the nuclear arena," as well as its attempts to establish a presence in Syria and other areas, could provide it with "new abilities to act against Israel." 
 
The report also noted that “Hezbollah’s attempts to obtain a large number of precision weapons and the efforts of Hamas to reduce the pressure on Gaza and to impact the terms of an understanding with Israel,” are major challenges.
 
Seeking to negotiate a peace deal with the Palestinian Authority is mentioned in the report, but has less prominence than other issues. For example, INSS advocates for the Trump administration to publish its peace plan, but no top Israeli politicians running for prime minister are pushing for this – and there are no signs that it will be made public before mid-spring, if at all.
 
Regarding Iran, the report said that it is too early to know the full repercussions of the US strike on Soleimani and on Iranian-affiliated militias last week.

The report flags the question of whether these actions could lead to escalated US military aggressiveness toward Iran, or whether the Trump administration was merely hoping to act decisively in order to deter Tehran from attacking US assets and to achieve greater quiet.
 
Whatever Washington's original intent was, INSS said that the situation is currently so explosive that Israel must be ready to suddenly and fundamentally shift its strategies in each and every national security arena in order to maintain its security in the face of warping challenges.
 
The report said that Iran would most likely retaliate against US assets for the assassination of its leader, but that American allies, like Israel and Sunni moderate Arab states, could also find themselves under fire.
 
Moving to the Islamic Republic’s nuclear weapons program, the institute says there are two possible scenarios.
 
The more likely scenario is that Tehran continues a slow but steady path toward a nuclear weapon.

Following the US assassination of Soleimani, INSS views the likelihood of a new Trump-Iran deal as much less likely, although still not impossible at some later point.

Overall, the institute summarized the Iranian nuclear threat as less serious than some other short-term threats in 2020, but as presenting the greatest existential danger to Israel long-term.

INSS warns that if Israel fails to reach even a medium-term extended ceasefire with Hamas, that the chances of a re-run of the intense 2014 Gaza War are very high, and could happen as soon as this year.
 
While advocating reaching a ceasefire with Hamas, the report said that if there was a new war with Gaza, then Israel must act more assertively and with greater surprise against Hamas’s military assets than in the past. It said that, in the event of war, the IDF should not reconquer Gaza, but should also look to reach a result in which Hamas no longer is the sole ruler of coastal enclave.
 
In addition, the report contains sections regarding diplomacy with the US, China, Russia and other important issues.   

The institute said that Israel must invest in re-establishing itself as a bi-partisan issue, since the American presidential race could lead to certain Democratic candidates winning the presidency who are less personally committed to Israel than Trump or past presidents.

In the same vein, the report advocates altering religion and state policies, often dictated by Israel’s haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties, which have harmed Israeli relations with the mostly non-orthodox Jewish Diaspora.


Tags Reuven Rivlin security INSS
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don’t mourn Soleimani By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Why does ‘The Second Israel’ adore Benjamin Netanyahu? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Haredi parties in Israeli politics By EHUD OLMERT
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Our responsibility to save the elderly of Israel By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
3 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies