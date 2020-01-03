The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Qasem Soleimani spectacularly blown up: Difference between US vs. Mossad

Donald Trump's clear message to Iran this weekend was loud and clear: Don't test me.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JANUARY 3, 2020 11:12
U.S. President Trump speaks with Congressional Republicans at the White House in Washington (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
U.S. President Trump speaks with Congressional Republicans at the White House in Washington
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
Explosions, fireworks, 12 dead and all in the area of a major international airport.
There is a stark difference between how the world's premier power, the United States, and a strong intelligence agency from a regional power, like the Mossad, do business. The assassination of Iran's IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis is a case in point.
 
It's not that the CIA never carries out clandestine assassinations - it does.
 
And it's not that Israel never blows up its adversaries in places like Syria - occasionally it does. 
 
But Israel prefers to act under the radar screen, often using the Mossad to take out terrorist masterminds or weapons scientists without leaving a trace.
 
In fact, the most common sign of alleged Mossad assassinations of terrorists in recent years from Malaysia to Tunis has been the high level of professionalism and complete absence of any footprints to the extent that observers doubt almost anyone but the Mossad could be that clandestine.
 
The Mossad also tries to take out only one person and usually in a less public area, which will make the killing as low profile as possible.
 
Sometimes reports of an alleged Mossad assassination take time to even creep into the media because other than finding an unexpected dead terrorists’ body, there is confusion about what happened and when.
 
This was not the goal of the Trump administration on Thursday night when it killed Soleimani in as public a place as possible, with large casualties to his troops and with a flamboyant flare.
 
Whereas Israeli officials do not even comment on Mossad operations, Trump tweeted a good riddance to Soleimani to make sure he took credit for the attack.
 
The Trump administration wanted to remind Iran in the most public and heavy-handed way that the US is still the world's premier power, and that Iran, with all of its proxies and tricks, is comparatively a lightweight.
 
Trump's decision to take out Soleimani in such a public way in Iraq's airport could have a decisive impact on the US presence in Iraq.
 
While Trump likely would prefer to maintain the freedom of US forces to be stationed in bases in Iraq, his message here was that - bases or no bases - the US will hit Iran and it will hit it hard if it strikes at US forces.
 
This does not mean that Israel can count on the US to defend Israeli interests, too.
 
It especially does not mean that the US will use force against the Islamic Republic's nuclear program. And Iran still may escalate against the US in other ways and Trump may still back down the road.
He may bein  an election year and may not want to get dragged into a war in the Middle East, but if Iran tries to embarrass him by hitting US troops, his message is there will be a price to pay and it may be much higher than anyone expected.
 
The Mossad likely also played a part in assisting the US with tracking Soleimani, though that has not been revealed, but the decision to strike him down in such a loud fashion has Trump written all over it.
 
Osama Bin Laden and Saddam Hussein each previously misjudged the US as being weak and unwilling to get in a bloody fight due to post-Vietnam aversions to wars syndrome. They pushed too far, and their regimes and lives were ended as a result.
 
There is no question that Trump's preference is to avoid use of force. But as the assassinations show, Iran would do well to remember that the US is still the world's global superpower, and pushing it too far is unwise.  


Tags Iran Donald Trump assassination Qassem Soleimani
