Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Qatar reportedly cuts Gaza fuel funding by half, no reason given

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said the the organization is “looking into the matter with the relevant parties and the government of Qatar."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 2, 2019 11:50
1 minute read.
A fuel tanker leaves the Gaza power plant in the central Gaza Strip August 26, 2019

A fuel tanker leaves the Gaza power plant in the central Gaza Strip August 26, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

The Qatari envoy to the Gaza Strip, Mohammed al-Amadi, reported that their administration will be cutting the weekly fuel shipments they supply to the Gaza Strip by half, it was reported Sunday.

The decision came soon after Israel announced it would allow the supply of diesel fuel to be brought into the Gaza Strip. The country had ceased delivering fuel to Gaza last week after rockets were fired from the Strip at Israel.

The Qatari government did not provide a specific reason for its decision.

Qatar normally funds three million liters of fuel to the Gaza Strip each week, as per a contract signed through the United Nations. The calculated loss of 1.5 million liters of fuel will reportedly only power the coastal enclave for six hours each day, according to Army Radio.

Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said the the organization is “looking into the matter with the relevant parties and the government of Qatar.”

COGAT reported earlier this week that six fuel trucks, funded by Qatar, crossed into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom border crossing. The trucks were allowed entry after discussions between a Hamas delegation and Egyptian intelligence officials, during which Egypt proposed a long-term ceasefire between the terror organization and Israel.

The Egyptian officials also claimed that if the Gaza border riots would not create any altercations with IDF forces, and as long as rockets would not be fired at Israel, the fuel supply might return to normal. At the time, Qatar had made no announcement about its proposed cuts.


Related Content

Turkish ship Mavi Marmara, carrying pro-Palestinian activists to take part of a humanitarian convoy,
September 2, 2019
ICC to open war crimes probe against Israel - breaking

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings