Qatar reportedly cuts Gaza fuel funding by half, no reason given

The Qatari envoy to the Gaza Strip, Mohammed al-Amadi, reported that their administration will be cutting the weekly fuel shipments they supply to the Gaza Strip by half, it was reported Sunday.



The decision came soon after Israel announced it would allow the supply of diesel fuel to be brought into the Gaza Strip. The country had ceased delivering fuel to Gaza last week after rockets were fired from the Strip at Israel.

The Qatari government did not provide a specific reason for its decision.Qatar normally funds three million liters of fuel to the Gaza Strip each week, as per a contract signed through the United Nations. The calculated loss of 1.5 million liters of fuel will reportedly only power the coastal enclave for six hours each day, according to Army Radio.Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said the the organization is “looking into the matter with the relevant parties and the government of Qatar.” COGAT reported earlier this week that six fuel trucks, funded by Qatar, crossed into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom border crossing. The trucks were allowed entry after discussions between a Hamas delegation and Egyptian intelligence officials, during which Egypt proposed a long-term ceasefire between the terror organization and Israel.The Egyptian officials also claimed that if the Gaza border riots would not create any altercations with IDF forces, and as long as rockets would not be fired at Israel, the fuel supply might return to normal. At the time, Qatar had made no announcement about its proposed cuts.

