Qatar will not finance Gaza's electricity after April - report

A Palestinian woman uses a candle light as she washes up in her kitchen during a power cut inside her house in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip January 11, 2017. Picture taken January 11, 2017..
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)
Qatari envoy Mohammed Al-Emadi said in a closed meeting that Qatar does not intend to continue to fund Gaza's electricity after April, Arutz Sheva reported.
According to Palestinian sources, this decision is due to Qatar's disappointment in the slow progress of infrastructure projects on the ground.
Qatar has given around USD $10 million for fuel a month, since October, to Gaza to run it's power station, one of three sources of electricity in Gaza. The other two sources are gas lines from Egypt and Israel. Because of damages to the pipelines from Egypt, Gaza has not received electricity through that source since February 2018.
The Qatari funding has enabled Gazans to have up to 12 hours of electricity a day, where previously, in late 2018, there would often be as little as 4 hours of electricity a day.
Qatar has also been transferring $15 million dollars a month to pay for salaries for civil servants in Gaza since November. These payments are set to end in May.
