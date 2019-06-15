Qatari envoy expected to arrive in Gaza with funds on Sunday - report

QATARI ENVOY Mohammed al-Emadi. ‘He needs to know that our people’s project of liberation cannot be traded for humanitarian aid,’ a Gaza group said..
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Qatari envoy to Gaza Muhammad al-Emadi will arrive in the Strip on Sunday and deliver funds, Palestinian sources reported to the London-based newspaper Al-Quds.
According to the report, Emadi will join the Qatari delegation in Jerusalem on Sunday morning in order to conduct talks with Israel before heading to the Gaza Strip through the Erez crossing.
The report said the delayed entry of the envoy was due to continued talks with the Israeli side with regards to the money transfer and the electricity line 161.
The London newspaper reported earlier that Amadi would enter Gaza in order to transfer Qatari funds.
Also on Saturday, the London-based Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that Egyptian intelligence sources believed that there is a connection between the recent escalation between Israel and Gaza and the attack on the oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman.
According to that report, the sources "believe that 'regional elements' are behind the recent escalation in the Gaza Strip."
The report added that "Cairo has made tremendous efforts to prevent deterioration and escalation in the situation in recent hours, and has even received approval from the Palestinians not to escalate the situation in their Friday marches."
The Egyptian official quoted in the article made it clear that an Egyptian security delegation would arrive in the Gaza Strip in the coming days.
