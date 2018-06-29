Report: Jordan claims a cease fire in South Syria was reached

A man gestures as he sits on the rubble of damaged buildings in al-Hajar al-Aswad, Syria May 21, 2018..
(photo credit: OMAR SANADIKI/REUTERS)
A cease fire between the Syrian army and armed groups in South Syria was reached on Friday, reported high ranking Jordanian officials to the Al Jazeera news channel.
The Turkish news agency Anadolu reports that the cease fire is but stage one in a process meant to bring about a reconciliation process and an end to the fighting.
At the moment it is unclear if the end agreement would be shaped by the Russian conditions, conditions that Moscow is said to have given the Syrian anti-Assad groups 12 hours to accept.
The fighting in south Syria led to the fleeing of over 150,000 Syrians into Jordan, which refused to accept them, and roughly 70,000 of that group into the zone near the Israeli border.
The logic that lead the latter group is the assumption Assad will not dare use his military so close to the Israeli border and so they would enjoy relative safety.
Israel already made clear it will not accept any Syrian refugees.
The Syrian army is getting a lot of help from the Russian Air force, a resident of the city of Daraa, where the anti-Assad protests began seven years ago, described "crazy" Russian jet activity with "hundreds of daily sorties" or bombing missions.