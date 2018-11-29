Report: Sisi, Saudis push Arab nations to trade with Israel

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shakes hands with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, Egypt November 27, 2018.
(photo credit: BANDAR ALGALOUD/COURTESY OF SAUDI ROYAL COURT/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who met late Monday night, resolved to encourage Arab nations to establish economic relations with Israel, the Al-Arabi Al-Jadid newspaper reported Thursday.
Sisi and bin Salman also discussed the possibility of establishing an Arab Quartet with the participation of Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the Palestinian Authority. However, a proposal to establish such a quartet was rejected last August by Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, who felt that the Egyptian president was urging him to make too many concessions to reach an agreement with Israel.
The Egyptian president and the Saudi Crown Prince also discussed "deal of the century" that US President Donald Trump is scheduled to officially present at the beginning of 2019. Translated by Sara Rubenstein from Maariv
