US forces launch attack on Kataib Hezbollah base in Iraq - report

On Sunday evening in Iraq US forces bombed the headquarters of Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi-based Shi’ite militia, in response to an attack that killed a US contractor on Friday. Sky News Arabia reported just before 8 in evening Iraqi time that a bomb struck near the city of Al-Qaim in Iraq near the Syrian border.US forces are on alert according to the report. A statement from the US is also expected, but has not been released yet. Iranian-backed Shi’ite militias have launched more than a dozen attacks on bases where US forces are located. US forces in Iraq are part of the anti-ISIS Coalition. The pro-Iranian militias are part of Iraqi Security Forces called the Popular Mobilization Units. Kataib Hezbollah’s leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis has been designated a terrorist by the US. His group has bases in Syria as well. One of those bases in Albukamal was hit in an airstrike in June 2018. His group has threatened the US in the past.Iraq is in the midst of a political crises after months off rioting. The Iranian-backed militias are accused of killing more than 500 protesters. The US designated Qais Khazali, head of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia, as a terrorist earlier this month and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned Iran that any attacks on US forces or allies will be met with a response.