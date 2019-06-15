Rouhani: Iran will continue to scale back nuclear deal commitments
During a meeting with leaders of Turky, China, and other Asian countries the Iranian president said Teheran doesn’t see “positive signals” from other nations.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
June 15, 2019 11:04
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani listens during a news conference on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018.
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that his nation will continue to scale back from its nuclear deal commitments as it does not yet see “positive signals” from other countries, Reuters reported.
Rouhani was speaking in the Dushanbe summit held in the capital of Tajikistan, the goal of the summit is to produce a declaration covering all the issues within the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) among all 27 nations represented.
Other world leaders attending include President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the EU reporter reported.
