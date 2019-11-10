Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rouhani anti-corruption speech heckled by protesters

Rouhani responded to the protesters, saying that "the voice of these young men is not the voice of the people."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 10, 2019 16:19
1 minute read.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

Demonstrators protested against Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's government during a speech in central Iran on Sunday, according to Radio Farda.

The speech was interrupted multiple times by slogans being chanted among the crowds.

Rouhani responded to the protesters, saying that "the voice of these young men is not the voice of the people," and calling on supporters "not to allow America's demands be voiced by these individuals."

The Iranian president claimed that only a "few individuals" were protesting, but Iranian state TV showed a fairly large group of people chanting slogans against Rouhani and his government.

A group of clerical students in Qom held a gathering chanting slogans against Rouhani last week. The students were described as "radicals" by pro-administration daily newspaper Arman-e Melli.

Rouhani travelled to the city of Yazd on Sunday to give a speech about Iran’s economy, the oil sector and to express sympathy with earthquake victims. He also revealed massive allegations of corruption.

In a rare rebuke the president attacked the oil minister and demanded to know where $700 million in funds have gone, and slammed the judiciary and the Central Bank over a separate $2 billion corruption case.


