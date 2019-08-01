Rouhani says 'childish' of U.S. to sanction Iran foreign minister Zarif

Hassan Rouhani.
DUBAI - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accused the United States of "childish behavior" on Thursday over Washington's sanctioning of Iran's foreign minister amid rising tensions between the two countries.
The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Washington has previously proposed unconditional talks with Tehran.
"They (Americans) are resorting to childish behavior... They were claiming every day 'We want to talk, with no preconditions' ...and then they sanction the foreign minister," Rouhani said in remarks carried live on state television. "This means they have lost the power of rational thought."
Zarif, a critical figure in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, dismissed the action
and said it would not affect him.
U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal last year and ramped up sanctions to put pressure on Iran's economy. The move dismantled part of President Barack Obama's legacy and upset U.S. allies who were party to the agreement, which was designed to restrict Tehran's pathway to a nuclear bomb in exchange for sanctions relief.
Strains between Washington and Tehran have risen more in recent months after attacks on tankers in the Gulf that the United States blames on Iran and Iran's downing of a U.S. drone that prompted preparations for a U.S. retaliatory air strike that Trump called off at the last minute.
"Javad Zarif implements the reckless agenda of Iran’s Supreme Leader, and is the regime’s primary spokesperson around the world. The United States is sending a clear message to the Iranian regime that its recent behavior is completely unacceptable," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.
The sanctions against Zarif would block any property or interests he has in the United States, but the Iranian foreign minister said he had none.
