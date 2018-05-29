May 29 2018
Russia, U.S. and Jordan to meet in southern Syria amid tensions

Russia said on Monday only Syrian army troops should be on the country's southern border with Jordan and Israel, after Washington warned of "firm measures" over truce violations in the region.

By REUTERS
May 29, 2018 11:20
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.. (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)

MOSCOW - Russia, the United States and Jordan have agreed to hold a meeting in Syria's southern "de-escalation" zone, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia says only Syrian army should be on country's southern border, May 28, 2018 (Reuters)

Jordan also said on Monday it was discussing developments in southern Syria with Washington and Moscow and that all three parties agreed on the need to preserve the de-escalation zone which they brokered last year and which has reduced violence.


