Russian journalist arrested in Iran for spying for Israel

The Russian Embassy in Tehran stated that they are aware of the incident and are trying to find out more.

By
October 4, 2019 13:05
1 minute read.
Russian journalist arrested in Iran for spying for Israel

Iran's national flags are seen on a square in Tehran. (photo credit: MORTEZA NIKOUBAZI/ REUTERS)

Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik was arrested in Tehran by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps on Thursday for allegedly cooperating with Israeli intelligence, according to the Russian TASS news agency.

Yuzik was arrested in the airport after flying to Tehran.

The Russian Embassy in Tehran stated that they are aware of the incident and are trying to find out more.

"The embassy is aware of this, we are sorting out the situation," said Andrei Ganenko, the embassy's press officer.

“Yulia worked as a reporter in Tehran a few years ago," said Boris Wojciechowski, a colleague of Yuzik's, according to Radio Farda. "She was invited to Iran some time ago and traveled to Tehran shortly thereafter. However, as soon as she arrived in Tehran, security officials seized her passport and told her that she could take it on his return. However, that same evening, several Revolutionary Guards officers arrested Ms. Yuzik by breaking into her room at the hotel."

Yuzik has only been allowed to talk to her relatives in Moscow for a minute since she was arrested. Her trial is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Islamic Republic Judiciary spokesman, Gholam Hossein Esmaeili, announced that an "agent" working for the CIA was sentenced to death by a Revolutionary Court, according to Radio Farda. Iran's Supreme Court is reviewing the case for the final verdict.

Three others were sentenced to ten-year jail for spying for the US. They must also return $55,000 that they received "for their services."

Iran often holds ad hoc tribunals and sentences suspects to death without giving the suspects the right to have access to legal counsel. Most security related or political trials are held behind closed doors or in complete secrecy.

"If found innocent later, the executed suspects will directly go to paradise," argued Sadeq Khalkhali, known as the "Hanging Judge," who issued the death penalty for hundreds of suspects in the early years of the Islamic Republic.


