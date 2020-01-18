Saudi editor: US elimination of Soleimani was 'act of heroism'

According to the column, Al-Malik wrote that the American neutralization of Soleimani, a US and EU-designated international terrorist, was “a point in favor of US President [Donald] Trump."But it is not enough to redress the mistakes that the US made in Iraq," the paper continued. "There are more Qasem Soleimanis in Iraq, Iran, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, and if they are not taken care of in way that ensures the security and stability of these countries and of the other countries of the region and the world, Iran's behavior will not change. “

He added that, “The killing of Soleimani will not end the threat posed by Iran to the countries of the world, for Iran's terror network is wide and is not based on any one terrorist, nor are its agents confined to a single country.”

He also write that the murder of Soleimani is "a clear achievement and a point in favor of President Trump and the US administration, but it is not enough. The region now faces rounds of Iranian terrorism that will be [even] more numerous and varied.

“|The Iranians [themselves] are making explicit threats to this effect and are placing this at the top of their agenda as part of exacting revenge for the killing of the leader of evil, the criminal Qasem Soleimani. And what about Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and Iran's other proxies in various Gulf states and [other] Arab and Islamic countries?"

The US-based Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) first translated Al-Malik’s column and posted it on its website on Thursday. Al-Jazirah is published as an Arabic-language broadsheet paper and had a readership of over 123,000 as of 2013.

MEMRI noted that the editor also directed criticism at the US, noting that it is now paying the price for letting Iran take over Iraq and over its decision-making. MEMRI wrote that, "The assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani by the US met with numerous reactions in the Saudi press that expressed satisfaction at the severe blow dealt to the Iranian leadership, and also at the initiative taken by the US after a long period in which it avoided using military force against Iran, including after the mid-September attack on the Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. Conspicuous among these reactions was a January 10, 2020 article by Khalid Al-Malik."

Khalid Al-Malik, the editor-in-chief of the Saudi Arabian Al-Jazirah daily, declared the United States' targeted killing of the Iranian regime terrorist Qasem Soleimani a “blatant act of heroism” in a January 10 column.