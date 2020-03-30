The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Saudi king will cover treatment for citizens with coronavirus

The kingdom has taken drastic steps to contain the disease, halting international flights, closing most public places and imposing a partial curfew.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 30, 2020 18:17
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz poses for a photo during his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 20, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz poses for a photo during his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 20, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Saudi Arabia will finance treatment for anyone infected with the coronavirus in the country, the health minister said on Monday, while the agriculture ministry took steps to boost wheat and livestock supplies amid global fears of a food shortage.
The kingdom has registered eight deaths among 1,453 infections, the highest among the six Gulf Arab states.
Health Minister Tawfiq Al Rabiah said King Salman would cover treatment for citizens and residents diagnosed with the virus, urging people with symptoms to get tested.
"We are all in the same boat," he told a news conference, adding that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was overseeing containment efforts "night and day."
King Salman last week chaired an extraordinary virtual summit of G20 leaders to advance a global response to the coronavirus pandemic. G20 trade ministers are holding an emergency video conference on Monday to discuss cooperation on supply chains.
At a separate news conference, the agriculture ministry spokesman said Saudi Arabia would start importing at least 1.2 million tonnes more wheat next month, adding to strategic reserves of over 1 million tonnes.
Abdullah Abalkhail said the kingdom had also expanded the list of countries from which it can import livestock.
Public health officials say Saudi Arabia's past experience combating the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) helped prepare it for the new coronavirus outbreak.
The kingdom has taken drastic steps to contain the disease, halting international flights, closing most public places and imposing a partial curfew.
Restrictions on movement have tightened, with entry and exit to Riyadh, Mecca, Medina and Jeddah heavily restricted. The interior ministry said on Monday it was curbing access to six districts in Mecca, as it did over the weekend with several neighborhoods in Medina.
Elsewhere in the region, the United Arab Emirates recorded two deaths on Monday in Arab and Asian nationals, both in their 40s with pre-existing heart conditions, raising the death toll to five among 611 infections. The country extended distance learning until the end of the academic year.
Organizers of Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday supported a proposal to postpone the world fair due to start in October in the UAE for one year following requests by member states hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
The health ministry in Bahrain, which has recorded four deaths and 500 cases, said another plane of evacuated citizens from Iran landed in Manama, without providing details.
Kuwait has repatriated hundreds of citizens from Britain, France and Iran since Saturday, the civil aviation authority said.


Tags saudi arabia Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus regulations must be enforced on everyone By JPOST EDITORIAL
Seth Frantzman Syria: ISIS prisoners try to break out during coronavirus crisis By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Yosef I. Abramowitz Corona’s silver lining By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
4 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by