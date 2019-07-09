Egyptian court convicts Al-Azhar professor, others for spying for Iran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivers a television address in Tehran, Iran, October 13, 2017. .
(photo credit: HANDOUT/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Iranian regime penetrated Al-Azhar, Sunni Islam’s most important university, recruiting an academic for espionage, who was sentenced on Sunday to 15 years in prison along with five other individuals, who were tried in absentia and received life sentences.
According to a Sunday report on the website of Egypt Independent, the Al-Azhar professor, Alaa Moawad, attended the trial.
The Supreme State Security Criminal Court also fined Moawad approximately $30,000.
The Egyptian news outlet wrote that “The computer used by the defendants was confiscated and placed under the authority of” the General Intelligence Directorate, Egypt’s intelligence agency.
The alleged spies “were charged of collaborating with an official from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards [IRGC] between 2012 and April 2016 and providing information to him with the aim of harming Egypt’s military, political and national interests.”
The US government designated the IRGC a foreign terrorist organization in April.
The other convicted espionage agents, who are on the lam, are: Hassan Derbaghi, Mohammed Makari, Hamida al-Ansari, Karimi Mohsen and Shafii Hussein.
The Saudi-owned paper Asharq al-Awsat reported that “Charges against the Egyptian defendants include providing reports to Iran about Egypt’s domestic conditions from 2012 to 2016.”
The prosecution said that “The first defendant [Moawad] committed espionage in favor of a foreign country and those working for it to harm Egypt’s military and political positions and its national interests.”
The court convictions can be appealed.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>