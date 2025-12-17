Between 600 to 800 aid trucks entering Gaza daily since start of ceasefire, COGAT confirms Additionally, despite the United Nations’s continued complaints about the supply of aid into Gaza, COGAT stated the UN only provided 20% of the aid reaching Palestinians.

A displaced Palestinian boy throws a rock at a truck travelling along Salah al-Din road in the central Gaza Strip, near Deir al-Balah, as people they attempt to obtain humanitarian aid on November 9, 2025. ( photo credit : EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images )