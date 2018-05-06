Socotra: How a strategic island became part of a Gulf power struggle

The beautiful Socotra Archipelago off the coast of Somalia was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2008. Trip Advisor reviews recall an “unbelievable” and unique habitat, white sandy beaches and exotic “dragon trees” that look like inverted pyramids. Today it is the center of a controversy that has grown out of the chaos of the Yemenite civil war. The United Arab Emirates has been investing in infrastructure and security on the island and that has angered Qatar and allies of Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The island sits at the strategic mouth of the Gulf of Aden.



Socotra, the main island of the archipelago, is 130km long and has 60,000 residents. Prior to 1967 it was part of a sultanate in mainland Yemen and a British protectorate. In 1967 it became part of South Yemen and then unified Yemen in 1990. It might have remained mostly known for exotic flora and fauna had it not been for the Yemenite civil war. In 2015 Saudi Arabia led an intervention alongside the United Arab Emirates to stop Houthi rebels from conquering part of Yemen, including the strategic port city of Aden. The Houthis support Iran and Hezbollah and have fired numerous ballistic missiles at Riyadh, while Saudi Arabia’s intervention has been accused of harming civilians during bombing raids.





Socotra is strategically significant because it sits at the entrance to the Gulf of Adan and shipping traffic on the way to the Bab al-Mandab strait and Suez passes next to it. The problem is that Yemen, north of Socotra, and Somalia to its west, are failed states and both have problems with extremists gaining a foothold. This includes Al-Shabab in Somalia and Al Qaeda in Yemen. In 2011 leaked classified cables referred to the islands as a “piracy fuel base” and 63 ships were attacked by pirates near the islands. Before Yemen sank into civil war it tried to invest in infrastructure on the island, including to preserve the ecological diversity.The recent controversy in Socotra stems from the conflict on the mainland. Although the Houthi rebels were pushed back from Aden, Iranian influence has been seeking a foothold in Yemen. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the international community are concerned, especially since ballistic missiles have been fired at Riyadh. Iranian interests had already targeted Socotra as early as 2003. “Iranian companies have completed several projects here, including the Socotra airport strip,” a May 2003 US diplomatic cable reads. Saudi Arabia also sent representatives to look into investments on the island in March 2008.Quietly the UAE stepped up support for the residents of Socotra who had been largely abandoned and forgotten during Yemen’s crises. By October 2016 the 31st aid plane from Abu Dhabi had landed in Socotra bringing with it two tonnes of medical and other air. The Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Foundation pioneered the efforts to support A UAE-supported hospital on the island. The UAE also helped construct a residential community on the island funded by the Emirates Red Crescent. Over two billion dollars in support for Yemen, some of it for Socotra, had been sent by March 2017. The UAE’s efforts led to rumors. “Some critics see this as the UAE’s attempt to occupy Socotra,” wrote Khalid al-Karimi at The National in April 2017. “The UAE aspires to achieve peace and stability in the region, it is neither an occupier nor a troublemaker,” he added.In 2017 Socotra’s governor pledged his support for a new Yemeni organization called the Southern Transitional Council (STC). The STC took control of Aden in late 2017. In February the STC leader Aidarus al-Zoubaidi held meetings with the UAE to discuss the situation in Yemen and Aden.It is in this context that the UAE began to deploy military assets to Socotra in early May. Janes 360 reported on May 4 that BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles arrived aboard a C-17 transport plane. Qatar’s Al-Jazeera, which has been critical of the UAE and Saudi Arabia since the two Gulf states broke relations with Qatar in June 2017, claimed that Socotra residents were “angry” at the UAE deployment. The Independent also included a report from Socotra, saying its writers quietly came ashore from a cement cargo ship from Oman. “We found the UAE has all but annexed this sovereign piece of Yemen, building a military base, setting up communications networks, conducting its own census and inviting Socotra residents to Abu Dhabi by the planeload for free health care.”For those who oppose the UAE’s work in Socotra every UAE encroachment is part of a conspiracy. They link it to UAE investments in Somaliland and Djibouti and former UAE training mission in Somalia. There are even rumors since 2016 that the UAE had agreed to a 99 year lease on land in Socotra.For the UAE and its supports the country is carrying out important security work in Socotra and aiding the islands inhabitants who have been abandoned as the Yemenite civil war drags on. Under an Arabic hashtag of “UAE supports Socotra” many have been tweeting about the important aid work and also pointing to Socotra residents supporting the UAE’s role. They argue that the anti-UAE articles are part of an Muslim Brotherhood whispering campaign that opposes the UAE and seeks to use the Socotra story for propaganda.The Socotra issue now joins a much larger strategic battle between Qatar and the UAE and between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Amid the Yemen civil war it appears that the UAE’s presence will aid security in the Gulf of Aden and off the Horn of Africa. It also illustrates how the UAE’s is combining soft-power of investment and aid to further its objectives.