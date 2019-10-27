'Stateless' east Jerusalem journalist released from Israeli prison

Palestinian journalist Mustafa Kharuf, who was facing deportation because he was denied the status of permanent resident of Jerusalem, was released last week from the Giv’on Prison. He was arrested earlier this year and placed in detention “pending deportation” after the Ministry of Interior rejected his requests for permits and status in the city on security grounds.



Last July, an attempt to deport Mustafa to Jordan failed when the Jordanian authorities refused to accept him.

Mustafa, 32, who works for a Turkish news agency, was held in prison for nine months as an “illegal alien” after the Ministry of Interior turned down all his requests to obtain residency status in Jerusalem.Born in Algeria to a Palestinian father from east Jerusalem and an Algerian mother, Mustafa and his family returned to east Jerusalem in 1999. Although he was born in Algeria, he never received citizenship from that country.His mother was given a license from the Ministry of Interior to live in Jerusalem.Mustafa is married to a woman from east Jerusalem and is father to a two-year-old girl, who, like her mother, has permanent Israeli residency.“This is a very unique and extreme case,” Jessica Montell, Executive Director of HaMoked, the east Jerusalem-based Center for the Defense of the Individual, told The Jerusalem Post. “It’s unique and extreme because he was held in prison for nine months.”Montell pointed out that Israel’s High Court of Justice has recognized East Jerusalemites as an indigenous population with a unique status. “Mustafa is a member of this population. We welcome his release, but Israel must properly grant him the legal status to which he is entitled so that he can live in Jerusalem without fear of deportation,” she said.On September 25, the Tribunal for Review of Custody of Illegal Aliens ruled that the journalist must be released if he is not deported within a month, HaMoked said.“Under the terms of his release, Mustafa has three weeks to obtain legal status or else he must leave the country; this despite the fact that being stateless means he has nowhere to go,” the center added. “A new request to give him status under family reunification procedure has been submitted, but the chances of it being approved within the tight schedule set by the Tribunal are slim. HaMoked will now apply to extend this period.”Mustafa said that he was happy to be reunited with his family. “My baby girl has grown up without me,” he said. “My wife has had to cope on her own. Why? Just because they refuse to recognize me as a Jerusalemite Palestinian. Jerusalem is the only home I have in the world. I’m happy to finally be going home to my family, but I know that my ordeal is not over yet, because they still refuse to let me live legally in my home.”Lawyer Adi Lustigman, who represents Mustafa on behalf of HaMoked, said that Israel’s failed attempt to deport the journalist “strengthens or claim that Jerusalem is his only home, and Israel must find a humane solution for him and his family. His parents, brothers and sisters live in Jerusalem. His wife and daughter also live in the city. All of them have Israeli status.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });