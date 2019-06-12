Syrian air defense responds to Israeli attacks - report

What is believed to be guided missiles are seen in the sky during what is reported to be an attack in Damascus, Syria, January 21, 2019, in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media.
(photo credit: FACEBOOK DIARY OF A MORTAR SHELL IN DAMASCUS/YOUMIYAT QADIFAT HAWUN FI DAMASHQ/VIA REUTERS)
Syrian air defenses are responding to Israeli missile attacks on Tel al-Harah in southern Syria on Wednesday morning, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.
Material damage was reported without casualties.
SANA also reported that Israel conducted cyber attacks on Syrian radar systems, in order to jam the Syrian radar.
Tel al-Harah provides a strategic view of the Golan Heights and the Hauran region and was recaptured by the Syrian Arab Army in July 2018, according to Sputnik news.
The area reportedly houses an air defense base, Sputnik reported.
On June 2, the IDF attacked military targets in Syria, after two rockets were launched towards Israeli territory from Syria. One of the rockets landed in the Golan Heights, while the other fell in Syrian territory.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.
