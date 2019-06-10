Syrian opposition documents Iranian missile caches in country - report

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Syrian opposition officers have documented the site of several Iranian missile caches in the country including in areas Israel has demanded that Iran vacate.



According to a report in the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat, the National Liberation Front which is made up of 150 dissident officers, documented the presence of Iranian Fateh-110 and Zulfiqar short range ballistic missiles and Russian-made Scud missiles

The group also found that Toophan-1 anti-tank missiles are being stored in the strategic T-4 airport in Syria’s Homs province with other rocket caches east of Homs in Jubb el-Jarah, in Aleppo’s al-Safira, and south of Damascus.Iran began developing the Fateh-110 , a mobile short range ballistic missile reportedly capable of carrying nuclear or biological warheads, in the early 1990s and has since developed five variants with various ranges and payloads.The Fateh-110/I can carry a 650kg payload to a maximum range of 200 km, the Fateh-110/II has a range of 250 km and a payload of 450kg, the Fateh-110/II has a range of 300km and a payload of 650kg. The Fateh-110/IV also has a range of 300km with a payload of 650kg is said to have a guidance system and precision targeting. Last year Tehran announced another version of the Fateh, called the Al-Mobeen or "The Divine Conquest" with a range of 300-500 km.The Zulfiqar a variant of the Fateh-110 and has a reported range of 750km and possess a cluster munition warhead. According to Iranian media the missile has an accuracy of within 10 meters.According to the report, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps has also moved its leadership from Damascus to the mountains north of the capital because of repeated strikes by Israel.Israel has warned repeatedly that it would not allow for an Iranian presence in Syria and has admitted to hundreds of airstrikes to prevent the transfer of weapons such as ammunition to surface-to-air missile kits to Hezbollah in Lebanon the entrenchment of its forces on the Golan.It is estimated that Hezbollah has some 30,000 rockets with a range of 10 kilometers, another 40,000 with a range of 40 kilometers, some 200 rockets with a range of 300 kilometers, and only about 10 rockets with a range of up to 500 kilometers.Israel is concerned that Iran is not only trying to consolidate its grip in Syria where it could establish a forward base to attack Israel, but that it is trying to build an advanced weapons factories in Syria and Lebanon in order to manufacture GPS-guided missiles that could hit targets with greater accuracy.Iran has been moving its assets from areas repeatedly struck by Israel to locations closer to the border with Iraq, specifically the T4 Airbase strategically located between Homs and Palmyra.The air base has been attacked repeatedly by alleged Israeli airstrikes, most recently last week when an advanced weapon system was destroyed just days after two rockets were launched towards Israel’s Hermon ski resort.

