Syria's First Lady releases post-cancer treatment pics on social media
Asma al-Assad began treatment against breast cancer on August this year.
By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 6, 2018 17:08
Syria's First Lady Asma al-Assad.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Syria's First Lady Asma al-Assad, wife of Syrian leader President Bashar al-Assad, released on Saturday a photo of herself after a chemotherapy treatment she is currently undergoing.
The image, shared on her official social media page, generated a great deal of support for the 42 year old native of London.
Many users responded with wishing her a quick recovery, yet some wrote to express their view that this a "divine punishment" for the ongoing Syrian civil war in which thousands of civilians were killed so far.
It is reported that while she was offered to get medical treatment in Russia, she opted to remain in Damascus and is treated in a military hospital.
Miss Assad married Bashar al-Assad in 2000.
