The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Taliban start diplomatic outreach after US deal on Afghanistan

A full withdrawal of all U.S. and coalition forces would occur within 14 months of the deal getting signed, if the Taliban hold up their end of the deal, the joint statement said.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 1, 2020 08:09
Participants gather before a conference with attendance of Taliban representatives arranged by the Afghan diaspora in Moscow, Russia February 5, 2019 (photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)
Participants gather before a conference with attendance of Taliban representatives arranged by the Afghan diaspora in Moscow, Russia February 5, 2019
(photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)
KABUL - The Taliban's political chief has met with senior diplomats from countries including Russia, Indonesia and Norway, hours after signing a deal with Washington aimed at ending the Afghan war, the hardline Islamist group said in a statement on Sunday.
Saturday's accord was signed in the Qatari capital Doha by U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on hand to witness the ceremony.
Soon after the agreement, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would be personally meeting leaders of the Taliban in the near future and rejected criticism surrounding the deal signed with the Islamist insurgents.
Baradar met foreign ministers from Turkey, Uzbekistan and Norway in Doha along with diplomats from Russia, Indonesia and neighboring nations, the Taliban said, a move that signaled the group's determination to secure international legitimacy.
"The dignitaries who met Mullah Baradar expressed their commitments towards Afghanistan's reconstruction and development... the U.S.-Taliban agreement is historical," said Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid.
"Baradar received congratulatory messages and thanked them (ministers and diplomats) for attending the ceremony," he said.
In the agreement, the United States said it is committed to reducing the number of its troops in Afghanistan to 8,600 — from the current 13,000 — within 135 days of signing the deal, and working with its allies to proportionally reduce the number of coalition forces in Afghanistan over that period, if the Taliban adhere to their security guarantees and ceasefire.
A full withdrawal of all U.S. and coalition forces would occur within 14 months of the deal getting signed, if the Taliban hold up their end of the deal, the joint statement said.
Prior to the signing ceremony, the Taliban had ordered all its fighters in Afghanistan to refrain from violence against civilians, Afghan and western forces.
The Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 after seizing power following years of civil war, and imposed many restrictions on women and activities it deemed "un-Islamic."
After being ousted from power in 2001, the Taliban have led a violent insurgency against the internationally backed government, killing thousands.
The Afghan war has been a stalemate for over 18 years, with the Taliban increasingly controlling or contesting more territory, yet unable to capture and hold major urban centers.
Trump came under sharp criticism for the deal from his former national security adviser, John Bolton, who said in a tweet that "signing this agreement with Taliban is an unacceptable risk to America's civilian population."
But western diplomats in favor of the accord said it paves way to end the vicious circle of violence and opens the door to separate, wider talks between the Taliban and other Afghan political leaders - including government figures.
During the last two years of direct negotiations with the United States the Taliban leaders opened direct channels of dialog with Pakistan, Iran, Russia, China, Germany and Islamic nations, a move that poses a direct threat to the legitimacy of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's government.
"The fanfare around the signing ceremony proved that many countries are willing to start fresh talks with Taliban leadership... they are also working fast to secure the validation too," said a senior U.S. diplomat who was present at the signing ceremony in Doha.


Tags United States taliban afghanistan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bad legislation: Avoiding criminal prosecution may not help Netanyahu By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will Israel's third elections be the last? By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Elections, Super Tuesday and US-Israel relations By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Egypt's Mubarak was a friend to Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Keeping antisemitism afloat at the Aalst carnival By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by