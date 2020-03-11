Ten Katyusha rockets hit US base near Baghdad

Iraq's Taji military camp north of Baghdad was targeted by Katyusha rockets on Wednesday, with no casualties reported, an Iraqi military statement said.





Camp Taji, a base holding US troops, has been hit in the past by Katyusha rockets fired by Iranian-allied militias, including Kataeb Hezbollah - an Iraqi branch of the Lebanese Shia terrorist organization.





Camp Taji was also struck by Iranian ballistic missiles during a confrontation with US forces after the assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in January. After the confrontation, a Ukrainian passenger plane was shot down over Tehran, after, according to the Iranians, it was perceived as a cruise missile fired by US forces.





The crash led to mass protests across the Islamic Republic demanding the authorities to provide an explanation of the incident. After the republic's military admitted shooting down the plane, protesters began demanding Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei resign





No organization has taken responsibility over the Wednesday attack as of yet. On Tuesday, ABC News reported that two US troops had been killed in Iraq during an anti-ISIS operation.





According to the report, the US-led coalition on Baghdad said the soldiers were “killed by enemy forces while advising and accompanying Iraqi Security Forces during a mission to eliminate an ISIS terrorist stronghold in a mountainous area of north central Iraq.”



