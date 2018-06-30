Tens of thousands demand Iran regime change at mass exile rally in Paris

PARIS — Tens of thousands of people from across Europe and the US gathered on Saturday at the Paris suburb Villepinte Congress Center for the annual meeting of the Iranian opposition "Free Iran" movement.



Waving flags of Iran, supporters of the Iran Mujahidin kept chanting in Farsi ‘’We are ready,’’ and ‘’People are dying, we will take back Iran,’’ responding to the calls of the speakers to topple the Ayatollah regime.





Wearing a blue scarf and traditional attire, leader of the NCRI (National Council of Resistance of Iran) Maryam Rajavi addressed the crowd, saying ‘’the overthrow of this regime inevitably requires the willingness to pay the price, requires honesty and sacrifice, requires an organization and a strong political alternative, and requires resistance units and a liberty army.‘’We call for the establishment of a society based on freedom, democracy, and equality, which has clear demarcations with despotism and dependence as well as gender, ethic and class discrimination. We have defended and will defend gender equality, the right to freely choose one’s attire, separation of religion and state, autonomy of nationalities, equal political and social rights for all citizens of Iran, abolition of the death penalty, freedom of expression, parties, the media, assembly, unions, associations and syndicates.’’A large American delegation, headed by former Mayor of New York and prominent Republican Party member Rudy Giuliani, a long-time supporter of the movement, took part in the event.Also present were former speaker of the House of Representative Newton Gingrich and former US Ambassador Bill Richardson. The delegation was mostly comprised of neo-Conservative Republicans, but also by a few Democrat figures objecting the Iranian nuclear agreement. Former Canada Prime Minister Stephan Harper headed the Canadian delegation to the event.Welcomed by cries of ‘’Thank you,’’ Giuliani told the public that ‘’when people take to the streets and protest day after day, like they do in Iran, when they do that, no many how many are killed and their number continue to grow and grow, then freedom is right around the corner.’’Giuliani continued by criticizing those companies who do business with Iran, stating that "Those who continue to do business with this regime should be boycotted, and we should stop doing business with them… Thank god that my president turned his back on the very dangerous nuclear agreement with Iran, whose regime is the biggest supporter of terrorism."Giuliani added that "The sanctions will become greater and greater and greater; this president will not turn his back on freedom fighters. You have got an alternative built on solid foundations of democracy, human rights, and rights of all women and minorities to be protected; that sounds exactly like a full-pledged democracy."Gingrich said "the willingness of so many people to come from so many places is a major factor in the growing support for freedom in Iran"Two years ago we had an administration committed to weakening the sanctions; today you have an administration who understands the reality, increasing the sanctions, which will become tougher and tougher every month. This is the only way to replace the current regime by democracy."Gingrich attacked European support of the nuclear deal with Iran, stating that "We need to shame the European governments unwilling to support freedom and democracy. Our goal is not to start negotiating but to have a free Iran who respects the rights of its citizens."Harper also criticized Europe, saying "we do not choose the easy way but the right way. Vive l’Iran libre!"Former French Foreign Minister Bernard Kushner, a long-time supporter of the movement told the crowd that "not all Europeans agree with the political line of the current US administration, but the people of Europe all support the path of liberty."There is no difference between European people, US people and Canadian people in that we are all with you, we are all on your side in your battle for freedom. We must get rid of the Mullah regime and build up a real democracy with the people.’’The Mujahidin movement is one of the largest opposition groups outside Iran, with its headquarters based in France. It advocates resistance and violent overthrow of the Ayatollah regime, claiming to be the true representative of the Iranian people and proclaiming itself as replacing government in exile.But inside Iran there are many Iran opposition figures who reject the movement, due to its support in past years for the Iraqi Saddam Hussein regime.Spokesman of the NCRI Shain Gobadi told The Jerusalem Post that this rally was one of the biggest ever to take place in Europe, and surely larger than the rally of last year, pointing out the many buses who brought people from across France, Belgium, the UK and other European countries especially for this event.Rahan, a 20-year-old student from London, told The Jerusalem Post that "the ongoing protests in Tehran go to show that the toppling of the regime is not a far-fetched dream. With Trump in power, the world starts understanding that."