June 30 2018
|
Tammuz, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Tens of thousands demand Iran regime change at mass exile rally in Paris

"The overthrow of this regime requires... requires an organization and a strong political alternative, and requires a liberty army."

By RINA BASSIST
June 30, 2018 19:27
4 minute read.
Tens of thousands demand Iran regime change at mass exile rally in Paris

Supporters of Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), attend a rally in Villepinte, near Paris, France, June 30, 2018.. (photo credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Don't show it again

PARIS — Tens of thousands of people from across Europe and the US gathered on Saturday at the Paris suburb Villepinte Congress Center for the annual meeting of the Iranian opposition "Free Iran" movement.

Waving flags of Iran, supporters of the Iran Mujahidin kept chanting in Farsi ‘’We are ready,’’ and ‘’People are dying, we will take back Iran,’’ responding to the calls of the speakers to topple the Ayatollah regime.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Wearing a blue scarf and traditional attire, leader of the NCRI (National Council of Resistance of Iran) Maryam Rajavi addressed the crowd, saying ‘’the overthrow of this regime inevitably requires the willingness to pay the price, requires honesty and sacrifice, requires an organization and a strong political alternative, and requires resistance units and a liberty army.

Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), delivers a speech during their gathering in Villepinte, near Paris, France, June 30, 2018 (REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU)

‘’We call for the establishment of a society based on freedom, democracy, and equality, which has clear demarcations with despotism and dependence as well as gender, ethic and class discrimination. We have defended and will defend gender equality, the right to freely choose one’s attire, separation of religion and state, autonomy of nationalities, equal political and social rights for all citizens of Iran, abolition of the death penalty, freedom of expression, parties, the media, assembly, unions, associations and syndicates.’’

A large American delegation, headed by former Mayor of New York and prominent Republican Party member Rudy Giuliani, a long-time supporter of the movement, took part in the event.

Also present were former speaker of the House of Representative Newton Gingrich and former US Ambassador Bill Richardson. The delegation was mostly comprised of neo-Conservative Republicans, but also by a few Democrat figures objecting the Iranian nuclear agreement. Former Canada Prime Minister Stephan Harper headed the Canadian delegation to the event.



Welcomed by cries of ‘’Thank you,’’ Giuliani told the public that ‘’when people take to the streets and protest day after day, like they do in Iran, when they do that, no many how many are killed and their number continue to grow and grow, then freedom is right around the corner.’’

Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, delivers his speech as he attends the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) near Paris, France, June 30, 2018 (REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU)

Giuliani continued by criticizing those companies who do business with Iran, stating that "Those who continue to do business with this regime should be boycotted, and we should stop doing business with them… Thank god that my president turned his back on the very dangerous nuclear agreement with Iran, whose regime is the biggest supporter of terrorism."

Giuliani added that "The sanctions will become greater and greater and greater; this president will not turn his back on freedom fighters. You have got an alternative built on solid foundations of democracy, human rights, and rights of all women and minorities to be protected; that sounds exactly like a full-pledged democracy."

Gingrich said "the willingness of so many people to come from so many places is a major factor in the growing support for freedom in Iran

"Two years ago we had an administration committed to weakening the sanctions; today you have an administration who understands the reality, increasing the sanctions, which will become tougher and tougher every month. This is the only way to replace the current regime by democracy."

Gingrich attacked European support of the nuclear deal with Iran, stating that "We need to shame the European governments unwilling to support freedom and democracy. Our goal is not to start negotiating but to have a free Iran who respects the rights of its citizens."

Harper also criticized Europe, saying "we do not choose the easy way but the right way. Vive l’Iran libre!"

Former French Foreign Minister Bernard Kushner, a long-time supporter of the movement told the crowd that "not all Europeans agree with the political line of the current US administration, but the people of Europe all support the path of liberty.

"There is no difference between European people, US people and Canadian people in that we are all with you, we are all on your side in your battle for freedom. We must get rid of the Mullah regime and build up a real democracy with the people.’’

The Mujahidin movement is one of the largest opposition groups outside Iran, with its headquarters based in France. It advocates resistance and violent overthrow of the Ayatollah regime, claiming to be the true representative of the Iranian people and proclaiming itself as replacing government in exile.

But inside Iran there are many Iran opposition figures who reject the movement, due to its support in past years for the Iraqi Saddam Hussein regime. 

Spokesman of the NCRI Shain Gobadi told The Jerusalem Post that this rally was one of the biggest ever to take place in Europe, and surely larger than the rally of last year, pointing out the many buses who brought people from across France, Belgium, the UK and other European countries especially for this event.

Rahan, a 20-year-old student from London, told The Jerusalem Post that "the ongoing protests in Tehran go to show that the toppling of the regime is not a far-fetched dream. With Trump in power, the world starts understanding that."


Related Content

June 30, 2018
Fleeing civil war, Syrian refugees pitch tents near Israel border

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut