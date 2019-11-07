Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

India on high alert after intel warns of terror attacks on Jewish targets

In October the US State Department took a shot at Pakistan for not taking enough steps to prevent terror.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 7, 2019 05:35
Protesters carry Al-Qaeda flags during an anti-government protest after Friday prayers

Intelligence points to a possible terror attack against the Jewish community and Israelis living in India, according to DNA India. The intelligence source named al-Qaeda and ISIS as potential perpetrators of the possible attack, as well as a jihadi group in Kerala, southwest India, which has begun tracking locations of Jews.

 "Pakistan continued to experience significant terrorist attacks, particularly against vulnerable civilian and government targets. Pakistani military and security forces undertook counterterrorism operations against groups that conducted attacks within Pakistan, such as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). However, Pakistan did not take sufficient action against externally focused groups such as LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which continued to operate, train, organize, and fundraise in Pakistan."

There are also concerns of potential kidnappings of Israeli tourists in India, the Algemeiner reported. Many Israelis travel to India after completing their army service, making a kidnapping threat more intense given the place's popularity.

Intel sources told DNA India that there are Pakistanis sneaking into  Uttar Pradesh, northeast India, where intelligence agencies often greet them, according to DNA India.


