India on high alert after intel warns of terror attacks on Jewish targets

Protesters carry Al-Qaeda flags during an anti-government protest after Friday prayers in the town of Marat Numan in Idlib province, Syria. (photo credit: KHALIL ASHAWI / REUTERS)

Intelligence points to a possible terror attack against the Jewish community and Israelis living in India, according to DNA India. The intelligence source named al-Qaeda and ISIS as potential perpetrators of the possible attack, as well as a jihadi group in Kerala, southwest India, which has begun tracking locations of Jews.



In October the US State Department took a shot at Pakistan for not taking enough steps to prevent terror.

"Pakistan continued to experience significant terrorist attacks, particularly against vulnerable civilian and government targets. Pakistani military and security forces undertook counterterrorism operations against groups that conducted attacks within Pakistan, such as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). However, Pakistan did not take sufficient action against externally focused groups such as LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which continued to operate, train, organize, and fundraise in Pakistan."There are also concerns of potential kidnappings of Israeli tourists in India , the Algemeiner reported. Many Israelis travel to India after completing their army service, making a kidnapping threat more intense given the place's popularity.Intel sources told DNA India that there are Pakistanis sneaking into Uttar Pradesh, northeast India, where intelligence agencies often greet them, according to DNA India.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });