The date farming has become a major part of the Palestinian economy

The date farming industry has grown from 617 acres back in 2005, to now occupying about ten times that.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 30, 2019
1 minute read.
A drip irrigation farm. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Date farming is considered one of the most important sectors of Palestinian agriculture in the West Bank and has become a major part of the Palestinian economy.

These operations take place on fields of an estimated size oof 6,177 acres and is backed heavily by the Civil administration. This backing has helped grow to this size from how it was back in 2005, where there were only 617 acres of date-farms.

The head of the agriculture unit in the Palestinian civil administration, Samir Muadi said: “we are expecting a harvest of 12 thousand tons for this year. Out of that, some 8 thousand tons are earmarked for export to Arab countries, Europe, and elsewhere, while the remaining 4 thousand tons are for the local market.

However, he also mentions that much about the success is from a cooperation with the local farmers, without which this operation would have been impossible: “The cooperation with the Palestinian farmers is the key to a strong economy, to security, and to stability in the Judea and Samaria region. We advise the farmers all along the way, and we encourage their economic independence. Supporting the Palestinian farmers will remain a top priority for us.”

This is seemingly a shift from how things were in previous years, as in the past, there were testimonies of how the PA would be less likely to assist the average farmer as it is now, despite how it receives much foreign aid, almost more than any other country in the world.


September 30, 2019
Saudi crown prince warns that war with Iran could collapse world economy

By REUTERS

