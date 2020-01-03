Trump: US should have assassinated Soleimani a long time ago



US President Donald Trump spoke about the assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in a speech to the American people given on Friday evening, calling Soleimani the “number one terrorist anywhere in the world.”



“We took action last night to stop a war,” Trump said. “We did not take action to start a war."



Saying that Soleimani spent the last 20 years attempting to destabilize the Middle East, the president said that “what the US did yesterday should have been done a long time ago. A lot of lives would have been saved.”



He said he has deep respect to the Iranian people and called them “a remarkable people.”



Trump also said the US does not seek a regime change in Iran.



"Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel but we caught him in the act and terminated him," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort.



“If Americans anywhere are threatened,” he warned. “I am ready and prepared to take whatever action is necessary.”