Trump considering easing sanctions on Iran, fired Bolton for opposing him

"We'll see what happens," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about the possibility the United States would ease up on its "maximum pressure" campaign.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 11, 2019 20:32
Trump considering easing sanctions on Iran, fired Bolton for opposing him

Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump. (photo credit: REUTERS)

U.S. President Donald Trump decided to fire his National Security Advisor John Bolton after the two men had an argument over US policy regarding the Islamic republic of Iran, Blomberg reported on Wednesday. 
 
"We'll see what happens," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about the possibility the United States would ease up on its "maximum pressure" campaign on Wednesday, Reuters reported.  
 
Trump is reportedly considering easing the sanctions on Iran, which US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin supports. 
Bolton reportedly expressed his disagreement and was fired hours later.  
 
It is rumored Trump is attempting to arrange a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani when the Iranian leader visits the UN in September.     
 
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who recently spoke publicly about Israeli secret services being fully aware of the Iranian nuclear program and its secrets, openly expressed the opinion that now is not the time to ease up on Iran, while also saying it’s not his role to advise Trump on who to meet with.  



September 11, 2019
