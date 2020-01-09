The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Trump family’s Instagram accounts hit with pledges of Iran’s revenge

According to BuzzFeed, almost 30,000 Iran-related posts carring intimidating messages have been identified.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 9, 2020 10:41
Instagram screenshot from Tiffany Trump's account. (photo credit: INSTAGRAM SCREENSHOT)
Instagram screenshot from Tiffany Trump's account.
(photo credit: INSTAGRAM SCREENSHOT)
During Qasem Soleimani's funeral, thousands of hostile Instagram posts targeted accounts belonging to US President Donald Trump's family members, BuzzFeed reported on Wednesday.
According to the report, almost 30,000 Iran-related posts have been identified. The First Lady Melania Trump and president's daughter and adviser Ivanka were the ones who received more intimidating messages, but also the accounts of Donald Trump Jr, Lara Trump and the Trump company were involved.
Posts included Iranian flags, pictures of Soleimani and insults to Trump. Many featured a hashtag in Farsi that translates as "hard revenge." According to Mahsa Alimardani, an expert on social media use in the Islamic Republic, the hashtag was one of the most popular in the country in the aftermath of the US strike that killed the Quds Force commander on Friday.
Cindy Otis, a former CIA officer and the author of True or False: A CIA Analyst's Guide to Spotting Fake News, told BuzzFeed that the campaign was "essentially a digital 'flex' or effort to intimidate."
Instagram screenshot from Ivanka Trump's account (Instagram)Instagram screenshot from Ivanka Trump's account (Instagram)
"Since the strike last week, the Iranians have made a show of using a full-spectrum response, from the missile strikes last night to cyberattacks and attempts to manipulate international perception of their capabilities through information operations," she added.
While other social media such as Facebook, Twitter and Telegram are censored by Tehran's authorities, Instagram can be used. The photo and video sharing application is owned by Facebook.
"Tagging public figures on Instagram is not unusual during major global events," a spokesperson for the social media giant told Buzzfeed.
"We will take appropriate action if we find any content that violates our community guidelines, US sanctions law, or is the product of inauthentic behavior," the spokesperson added.


