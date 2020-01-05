Trump: If Iran attacks Americans, they will be hit 'very fast and hard'

"This document prompts serious and urgent questions about the timing, manner and justification of the Administration's decision to engage in hostilities against Iran," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

She said the "highly unusual" decision to classify the entire document compounded her concerns and "suggests that the Congress and the American people are being left in the dark about our national security."

A senior Democratic aide described the notification as "brief and insufficient."

The White House sent to Congress on Saturday formal notification of Friday's US drone strike that killed IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani. The classified notification was sent under a 1973 US law called the War Powers Act, which requires the administration to notify Congress within 48 hours of committing armed forces to military action or imminent actions.