Trump lawyer Giuliani hints U.S. will exit Iran nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump's lawyer, former New York City mayor, Rudy Giuliani indicated on Saturday evening that the US was likely to exit the nuclear deal with Iran, American broadcaster CBS reported.



In his speech before the Iran Freedom Convention for Democracy and Human rights, a Washington DC conference hosting some 1,000 representatives from the Iranian-American community, Giuliani asked the cheering crowd: "With Pompeo now on his right hand and his national security advisor John Bolton on his left side [laughing], what do you think is gonna happen to this agreement... that nuclear agreement?"





