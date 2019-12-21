The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UAE foreign minister tweets article about Israel, Arab alliance

“Israel is being seen by moderate Arab governments as a trade and security partner,” Ed Husain wrote at The Spectator.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
DECEMBER 21, 2019 13:54
United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 28, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 28, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for  the United Arab Emirates tweeted an article supporting an emerging alliance of Arab states with Israel. He tweeted from his personal account to his 4.6 million followers. The tweet repeated the headline of the article: “Islam’s reformation, an Arab-Israeli alliance is taking shape in the Middle East.”

“A new narrative is emerging in the Middle East,” wrote Ed Husain at The Spectator in an article arguing that an Arab-Israeli alliance  is taking shape in the Middle East on Saturday. “Sunni Arab neighbors are changing course,” he says, contrasting this year with the 1960s when Israel’s neighbors sought to destroy the country. “Islamist leaders are losing their appeal, at a time when Iran, with its brand of theological fascism, poses a threat to Israel and the Arab world alike.”
The article argues that polls show that while religious extremism is falling in the region, young people are open to new ideas. They want prosperity and some are open to build new alliances, including with Israel. The author of the article is on a visit to Israel and tweeted photos from Tel Aviv on Friday. “In Tel Aviv today with Ibn Sina, Maimonides and Aquinas,” he wrote, referencing historic Jewish, Islamic and Christian philosophers. Husain has worked at influential think tanks, including Civitas and the Wilson Center’s Middle East program. He is an author and advisor.
By retweeting the article the UAE’s influential minister is giving wind to it and spotlighting it to his four million followers. Many of the comments were positive. The UAE has been a key ally of Saudi Arabia in recent years and has also been leading the region to confront extremism, including the Muslim Brotherhood and Tehran’s regime. However the UAE is also in a complex position, because it wants to support tolerance but also knows that Iran is a neighbor across the Gulf. The US has Al Dhafra air base in the UAE and the French are basing a force to help with maritime security in the wake of Iranian attacks on tankers in May and June this year. The UAE has generally been seen as having shared interests with Israel in the last years.
Husain’s article notes that Abu Dhabi is pushing for coexistence in the region. “In Dubai Jews have been worshipping at a synagogue for several years now. Rabbis from Israel, America, Australia and Europe have been attending annual international Muslim peace conferences.” There has been talk about a US supported non-aggression pact between Israel, the UAE and several other states in the region.
Israel will participate in an expo in Dubai in 2020. Israel Sephardic Chief Rabbi Shlomo Amar attended an interfaith in Bahrain recently. Israeli minister for Culture Miri Regev went to the UAE in 2018 during the same period that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went to Oman. “King Hamas of Bahrain has also led a path towards more open relations between Islam and Judaism,” Husain writes.
There are signs of a “religious glasnost” with Saudi Arabia as well. “Several Saudi bloggers, Youtubers and Twitter personalities have been praising Israel in Arabic.” Husain says he has noticed a change in mood in the region. Part of this is shared interests against Iran’s threat and Iran’s heavy hand in Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and Syria. “Israel is being seen by moderate Arab governments as a trade and security partner.”
Israel and many Arab states were united I uproar over the Obama administration’s Iran deal. He even notes that an Arab prince recently said “Who else will fly in join missions against Iranian targets with us?” Husain argues that now is the time for a rebirth of tolerance after seven decades of antisemitism in the region. He says that the Quran can also point the way because of respect for Jews in Islam. “There are enough historical and scriptural narratives of Muslim-Jewish fraternity to form the basis for rapproachement.” It can lead to a decade of peace.
For Israel, the Gulf and Israel’s neighbors such as Jordan and Egypt, there are many shared interests. For instance concerns about energy in the Mediterranean is also bringing Israel and Egypt closer together. The UAE recently met with Greek officials to express concern about Turkey’s role and also the Libya crises. Israel, Greece, Egypt and Cyprus have shared interests in energy and natural gas issues off their coasts.


