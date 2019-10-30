Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.N. nuclear watchdog picks Argentina's Grossi as next chief

Argentina's Rafael Grossi pledged to act "independently" and "neutrally" on issues regarding Iran

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 30, 2019 09:37
1 minute read.
Vienna

The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) flies in front of its headquarters in Vienna . (photo credit: REUTERS)

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's board on Tuesday picked Argentina's Rafael Grossi to become the agency's next chief, and he immediately pledged to act independently and neutrally on issues including Iran.

Grossi, 58, succeeded Yukiya Amano, who died in office.

Grossi had been running neck-and-neck with Amano's former right-hand man and current acting director general, Cornel Feruta of Romania, in repeated votes by the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors until Grossi took the lead on Monday.



Grossi, who had the early support of heavyweights including Brazil and the United States, reached the two-thirds of votes required on Tuesday, with 24 countries backing him. His appointment will now be signed off on by another board meeting and a wider meeting of all member states, both formalities.



"I will do my job and I think my job is to implement the mandate in a manner which is independent, which is fair, which is neutral," Grossi told reporters after the vote when asked about Iran, declining to go into specifics.



Diplomats do not expect a major shift under Grossi in the IAEA's stance on its most high-profile issues, such as policing Iran's deal with major powers, which Iran is breaching step by step in response to crippling U.S. economic sanctions.



"What I think is important is that I give my member states and the international community the guarantee that I am absolutely independent and impermeable to pressure," said Grossi, a veteran of nuclear diplomacy and currently Argentina's ambassador to the IAEA.

The IAEA board aims to have Grossi take office by Jan. 1. Grossi said that might happen earlier.




Related Content

Demonstrators gather during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad
October 30, 2019
Iraqi prime minister's main backers agree to oust him

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings