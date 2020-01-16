The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

UNRWA head: 2020 to be a 'difficult' year with fund cuts, Israeli pressure

Christian Saunders also said Israel was seeking to replace UNRWA services for Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem with those of its own.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 16, 2020 23:23
Palestinian employees of United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) take part in a protest against job cuts by UNRWA, in Gaza City September 19, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Palestinian employees of United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) take part in a protest against job cuts by UNRWA, in Gaza City September 19, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
The interim head of the U.N. agency that aids Palestinian refugees on Thursday accused pro-Israel groups of lobbying foreign parliaments to stop donations, even as it struggled to recover from losing United States funding in 2018.
Christian Saunders, in an interview with Reuters in his Gaza office, also said Israel was seeking to replace United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) services for Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem with those of its own.
UNRWA has faced budgetary difficulties since 2018, when the United States, its biggest donor, halted its annual aid of $360 million. The United States and Israel have both accused UNRWA of mismanagement and anti-Israeli incitement.
Last November, UNRWA commissioner-general Pierre Krahenbuhl resigned amid an investigation into misconduct allegations.
In the interview, Saunders, now acting commissioner-general, said the inquiry by the U.N. Office of Internal Oversight Services was complete and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had confirmed there had been no corruption or misuse of funds.
Saunders said the investigation had uncovered mismanagement related to human resources and abuse of authority, and that major donors, who had withheld funding while the inquiry was under way, have resumed contributions.
Saunders said he felt confident UNRWA had enough money for at least the first quarter of 2020, but he expected it to be an "even more difficult" year than last. He added that they had not given up on persuading the United States to change its mind about funding.
"We are engaged with the U.S., we will continue to engage with them in the hopes that they will see UNRWA as a reliable partner and worth supporting," Saunders said in the interview.
Saunders initially said that Israel and the United States were "advocating against funding UNRWA in the European parliaments and elsewhere," but later clarified in a statement that he was referring to pro-Israel groups. He said UNRWA "had no reason to believe that the U.S. was engaged in lobbying to stop funding the agency."
He said UNRWA was feeling "the pressure in East Jerusalem in particular," saying that Israel was in the process of building schools and institutions "to compete" with the agency and stop it from operating there.
"The important thing to remember here is that UNRWA has a mandate from the (U.N.) General Assembly, from the rest of the world, the member states, to provide services to Palestinian refugees in East Jerusalem," Saunders said.
Israel considers all of Jerusalem, including the eastern part captured along the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war, as its "indivisible capital." Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a state they seek to establish in the West Bank and Gaza.
Last month, the U.N. General Assembly renewed UNRWA's mandate for another three years. The agency aids more than 5 million registered refugees in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, as well as in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.


Tags Palestinians United Nations unrwa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Squeezing Iran By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes - Keep your hands on the political wheel By YAAKOV KATZ
My word: On rulers and royal flushes of embarrassment By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Leave Iran to the American By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
2 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
3 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
4 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
5 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by