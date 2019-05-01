U.S. Air Force F-35s carry out first combat mission against ISIS targets

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Two weeks after the United States Air Force (USAF) deployed several F-35 fighter jets to the Middle East, the jets carried out their first combat mission in Iraq against Islamic State targets.



The first American combat sortie of the stealth fighter jet came a day after Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi appeared in a video for the first time in five years when he declared the caliphate in a now infamous speech in Mosul.

The USAF said the two F-35As conducted airstrikes with a Joint Direct Attack Munition against an Islamic State tunnel network and weapons cache in the Hamrin Mountains in Wadi Ashai, Iraq.“We have the ability to gather, fuse and pass so much information, that we make every friendly aircraft more survivable and lethal,” the USAF statement quoted Lt. Col. Yosef Morris, 4th Fighter Squadron commander and F-35A pilot as saying. “That, combined with low-observable technology, allows us to really complement any combined force package and be ready to support AOR contingencies.”Two weeks ago an unspecified number of USAF F-35As Lightning IIs landed at the al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates along with maintenance and support personnel from the Active 388th Fighter Wing and Air Force Reserve 419th Fighter Wing based at Hill Airforce Base in Utah.“We have been successful in two Red Flag exercises, and we’ve deployed to Europe and Asia,” Morris said. “Our Airmen are ready and we’re excited to be here.”Red Flag is the USAF’s premier air-to-air combat training exercise which includes American and allied nations’ combat air forces, including Israel.While the strikes marked a first for the Americans, it came a year after Israeli F-35i Adirs became the first air force to carry out combat missions in the Middle East with the jet.Built by Lockheed Martin, the jets have an extremely low radar signature allowing the jet to operate undetected deep inside enemy territory as well as evade advanced missile defense systems like the S-300 and S-400 missile defense systems which have been deployed in countries such as Syria.With close air-support capabilities and a massive array of sensors, pilots of the stealth jet have an unparalleled access to information while in the air.“The F-35A has sensors everywhere, it has advanced radar, and it is gathering and fusing all this information from the battlespace in real time,” said Morris. “Now it has the ability to take that information and share it with other F-35s or even other fourth generation aircraft in the same package that can also see the integrated picture.”

