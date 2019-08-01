U.S. Congressmen urge Germany to designate Hezbollah a terrorist group

Members of Hezbollah march with party's flags during a rally marking al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day) in Beirut.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Twelve US Congressmen have sent a letter to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas expressing disappointment over a recent parliamentary vote that failed to pass outlawing the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah, and urging the German government to outlaw Hezbollah completely.
The vote in June was brought to parliament by the right-wing Alternative for Germany [AfD] party.
The Congressmen wrote to Maas, "We urge your government to take a profound step in the war against terrorism... And eliminate the artificial distinction between Hezbollah's military and political branches."
Currently, only Hezbollah’s military wing is outlawed in Germany. Hezbollah as a political entity is not.
As well as referencing the growing number of Hezbollah members and supporters throughout Germany, the Congressmen wrote that, "Hezbollah legally raises funds and support through German community and Islamic centers
and meets with German politicians."
According to an intelligence report from the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hezbollah has centers
in Hamburg, Berlin and Münster, according to the report.
After giving evidence that Hezbollah's military and political factions operate in close quarters, the US statesmen conclude the letter by declaring, "There can be no dialogue with a terrorist organization... We urge the Federal Republic [of Germany] to designate Hezbollah a terrorist organization in its entirety."
The letter was signed by Reps. Ted Budd (R-NC), Chris Smith (R-NJ), Joe Wilson (R-SC), Steve Chabot (R-OH), Mark Meadows (R-NC), Scott Perry (R-PA), Brian Babin (R-TX), Lee Zeldin (R-NY), John Ratcliffe (R-TX), Francis Rooney (R-FL), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Chip Roy (R-TX).
