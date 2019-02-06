US Embassy closes booth at Cairo Intl Book Fair over antisemitism claims

A woman reads a book inside the 49th Cairo International Book Fair in Cairo, Egypt February 1, 2018.
(photo credit: AMR ABDALLAH DALSH / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The United States Embassy closed its booth at the Cairo International Book Fair due to the presence of antisemitic materials, the Simon Wiesenthal Center reported on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, the Jerusalem-based center reported that staples of antisemitic literature were feature at the Egyptian stand at the 2019 Cairo International Book Fair, including ‘The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,’ Henry Ford’s ‘International Jew’ and Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf.’
In response to Wiesenthal Center's exposé, US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Thomas H. Goldberger responded following the decision to close the US booth.
"I immediately contacted the Egyptian Government on the phone and in writing to protest the presence of antisemitic materials at the Cairo International Book Fair," wrote Goldberger in a statement, "and to demand that it take immediate action to remove the materials.”
Considered the most important event in the Arabic publishing world, the Cairo International Book Fair drew a crowd of over 2 million and publishers from over 27 countries last year, according to the London-based newspaper Asharw Al-Awsat.
This year's fair will take place from January 23rd until February 10th, with the Arab League as the guest of honor and over 700 publishers.
In the past years, the fair has been in the spotlight for the confiscation of books by the Egyptian police by authors considered controversial in the Arab world, such as Mohamed Choukri, Hanan al-Sheikh and Elias Khoury and for the arrest of journalists accused of spreading propaganda against the government.
In an open letter to Egyptian Culture Minister Abdel-Dayemm, Wiesenthal Center Director for International Relations Dr. Shimon Samuels said that " to incite hatred against Jews" at a time when Israel and Egypt are working together to fight terrorism is "undermining [Egyptian] President el-Sisi’s operational policy."
"We await similar reactions, following the American example" from the French, British and Egyptian authorities," Samuels added.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>