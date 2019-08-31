Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. Treasury takes action against oil tanker with Iranian ties

US National Security Advisor Bolton: “Sanctions are serious.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 31, 2019 02:14
A U.S. Marine observes an Iranian fast attack craft from USS John P. Murtha during a Strait of Hormuz transit, Arabian Sea off Oman, in this picture released by U.S. Navy on July 18, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS)

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action on Friday against the oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, its Captain Akhilesh Kumar, and anyone aiding it. 


US National Security Advisor John Bolton said on social media on Friday night that “Sanctions are serious” and “let this be a lesson to anyone” who may wish to support Iranian oil sales.  
The tanker is believed by the US to help Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) to ship and transfer oil, Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker said in a press release by the Treasury. 


“Anyone providing support to the Adrian Darya 1 risks being sanctioned,” she said. 



