U.S. Treasury takes action against oil tanker with Iranian ties

A U.S. Marine observes an Iranian fast attack craft from USS John P. Murtha during a Strait of Hormuz transit, Arabian Sea off Oman, in this picture released by U.S. Navy on July 18, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS)

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action on Friday against the oil tanker Adrian Darya 1 , its Captain Akhilesh Kumar, and anyone aiding it.

US National Security Advisor John Bolton said on social media on Friday night that “Sanctions are serious” and “let this be a lesson to anyone” who may wish to support Iranian oil sales.

Sanctions are serious, and so is captaining a vessel engaged in illicit activity. Let this be a lesson to anyone tempted to support moving Iranian oil destined for Assad’s murderous regime. #NotWorthIt https://t.co/fRzKlAge3b — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) August 30, 2019

The tanker is believed by the US to help Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) to ship and transfer oil, Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker said in a press release by the Treasury.

“Anyone providing support to the Adrian Darya 1 risks being sanctioned,” she said.

