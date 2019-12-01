The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

US ambassador calls for sanctioning EU-Iran business groups

It is unclear if Norway’s ambassador, who participated in the Brussels event, was meant as a target for US Treasury sanctions in Grenell’s tweet.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
DECEMBER 1, 2019 03:14
Richard Grenell, U.S. Ambassador to Germany, attends the "Rally for Equal Rights at the United Nations (Protesting Anti-Israeli Bias)" aside of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 18, 2019 (photo credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)
Richard Grenell, U.S. Ambassador to Germany, attends the "Rally for Equal Rights at the United Nations (Protesting Anti-Israeli Bias)" aside of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 18, 2019
(photo credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)
One of the Trump administration’s leading ambassadors urged on Saturday that the US Treasury sanction European groups and individuals involved in trade with the Islamic Republic of Iran who participated at a business event in Brussels.
US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell wrote on Twitter: “sounds to me like all these people and groups should be added to the US Sanctions list. We should ensure that they don’t get to work in the US market. Iran or the US - they decide. But not both.”
The ambassador included the Twitter handles of the Treasury and its spokeswoman Monica Crowley in his message.
Grenell, who is widely considered US President Donald Trump’s go-to-ambassador in Europe, responded to a November 6 tweet from controversial Norwegian Ambassador to Iran Lars Nordrum, who wrote: “At [Bourse & Bazaar]‘s 6th Europe Iran Forum in [Brussels] today. Big thanks @yarbatman for bringing think tanks, businesses and officials together to discuss how to protect the JCPOA and promote business relations.”
The JCPOA is an abbreviation for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the formal name for the Iran nuclear deal that is supposed to prevent Iran’s nuclear weapons program in exchange for economic sanctions relief.
The Twitter address @yarbatman is for Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, founder and publisher of Bourse & Bazaar. According to Batmanghelidj’s Twitter biography, he works “on business diplomacy through publishing and events. Mostly Iran, also Uzbekistan.”
The lead article on the website of Bourse & Bazaar from November 6 declares: “Europe’s Trade With Iran Is Worth Saving.”
Batmanghelidj told The Jerusalem Post:
"Ambassador Grenell is evidently unaware of the longstanding general licenses that protect the activities of Bourse & Bazaar and all media and research organizations engaged in the free exchange of information about Iran. He is also unaware that Bourse & Bazaar's analysis is regularly consulted by US officials seeking accurate information about the Iranian economy. If he is questioning the merits of my work, I am prepared to debate those merits with him directly and publicly."
The second organization that Grenell urged to be sanctioned is the Europe-Iran Forum. According to its website, “For the last three years, the Europe-Iran Forum conference series has enabled noted European and Iranian business leaders to forge new relationships, share strategic insights, and lay the foundation for future trade and investment in Iran.”
The organization held events in London (2014), Geneva (2015) and Zurich (2016). The most current entry on the website lists its an advertisement for its 2017 event.
Previous speakers at Europe-Iran Forum events include representatives with links to Iran’s regime. Majid Ghassemi, CEO of Bank Pasargad, and Bahram Sobhani, CEO and chairman of Mobarakeh Steel Company, both spoke. The Islamic Republic of Iran first commissioned Mobarakeh after the nation’s 1979 revolution. 
Mehdi Karbasian, chairman of IMIDRO, “Iran’s leading industrial conglomerate,” according to the Europe-Iran Forum, also spoke. He served as deputy minister for industry, mine and trade. Karbasian worked for the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), which is currently under US sanctions.
The Europe-Iran Forum’s Twitter feed states: "Annual gathering that empowers Iran’s private sector business leaders and their global partners. By @BourseBazaar in partnership with @AdamSmithEvents.”
It is unclear if Norway’s ambassador, who participated in the Brussels event, was meant as a target for US Treasury sanctions in Grenell’s tweet. Nordrum has faced a wave of criticism over the last days for his intense lobbying on behalf of EU business with Iran’s regime on Twitter at a time when the Islamic Republic has imposed violent crackdowns on civilians protesters.
As of November 25, the human rights organization Amnesty International said Iran's regime is responsible for the deaths of 143 people in November.
The US withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 because, the Trump administration says, the agreement does not stop Iranian regime terrorism, its growing missile arsenal and its nuclear weapons ambitions.


Tags Iran Iran Deal Richard Grenell
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Set a prisoner policy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Where are the protests against Netanyahu? By YAAKOV KATZ
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Hospital treatment at home By HILLEL FULD
Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by