U.S. considering military action against Iran after attack on Saudi

A pair of US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria. (photo credit: REUTERS)

The US is considering a possible retaliatory action against Iran following a Sunday attack on oil factories in Saudi Arabia, NBC news reported on Tuesday.

The attack was carried out by the Houthi movement in Yemen, Saudi Arabia had been taking an active role in the Yemeni Civil War since it broke out in 2015. Iran is widely seen as a backer of the Houthi.

US President Donald Trump was offered a range of actions the US might take, from a cyberattack on Iranian targets to a strike on Iranian oil factories, and requested to be presented with more options.

Another option might include a Saudi strike against Iran, backed and aided by the US, in intelligence for example, but not carried out by US forces.

Some of the US intelligence linking Iran to the strike was made available to US Senators in a classified reading room on Tuesday.

