Alleged U.S. spies get death penalty, jail sentence in Iran

The lobby of the CIA Headquarters Building is pictured in Langley, Virginia, U.S., August 14, 2008.. (photo credit: LARRY DOWNING/REUTERS)

TEHRAN - Multiple accused US spies have been given long jail terms or a death sentence by the Iranian judiciary, according to spokesman Gholamhossein Esmayeeli.



Esmayeeli told reporters, "Ali Nafariyeh has been sentenced to 10 years of prison and fined with the payment of $55,000 for spying for the CIA."

He added that Mohammad Babapour was given a similar sentence.Another man was sentenced to 10 years for spying for England, Esmayeeli added in the press conference. One person was given the death sentence, but his case has been sent to the court of appeals. Iranian security forces had captured a team of spies in July, the spokesman said."Members of the (spy) team were identified last year with strenuous efforts of the Iranian security forces and its agents were identified in Iran's sensitive centers, including the nuclear and defense centers and the country's public infrastructures and most of them were arrested," Esmayeeli said.The military courts have wrapped up their investigations into the crimes and cases. The prosecuting attorney has asked for the death penalty for all spies captured.

